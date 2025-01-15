Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United football star Jamie Shackleton has denied being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink drive limit.

Shackleton, a former Leeds United player, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (January 15) charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the prescribed limit on December 21.

Magistrates heard the 25-year-old blew 73 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath during a breathalyser test, more than double the legal limit of 35, after he was arrested at the Fairburn Ings nature reserve in Castleford. Shackleton denies the offence.

Sheffield United football star Jamie Shackleton appears in court on drink driving charge | Tim Markland/PA Wire

Prosecuting, Melanie Ibbotson, told the court police officers found Shackleton, of Ledston, in the driving seat of a vehicle parked at the nature reserve. The engine was not running, though the lights were switched on, she said.

Defending Shackleton, Ben Whittingham told the court his client disputed being "in charge" of the vehicle. Shackleton spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The star, who has made 12 appearances for Sheffield United since moving to Brammall Lane last summer, is due to face trial at the same court on June 12.