FC Barcelona launch match-worn and signed shirts auction in support of Valencia Flood Relief

FC Barcelona joins several Spanish clubs who have partnered with MatchWornShirt for the ‘Todos Somos Valencia’ campaign, with net proceeds donated to relief efforts.

FC Barcelona has joined several LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion clubs to partner with MatchWornShirt, the world’s largest match-worn memorabilia auction platform, raising funds for ongoing relief efforts following last November’s devastating floods in Valencia.

Multiple FC Barcelona shirts from their 3-1 victory in the Catalan derby against Espanyol are currently live on MatchWornShirt’s website and app until 3pm (CET) on January 19th, giving fans and memorabilia collectors the opportunity to bid on match-worn and signed shirts, including Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, with net proceeds being donated directly to support those affected by the tragic floods.

The total for the ‘Todos Somos Valencia’ campaign currently stands at €93,411, which includes auctions concluded in December for Atlético Madrid, Valencia CF, Real Betis, Real Betis Femenino, Villarreal, RC Deportivo de La Coruña and many more.

Since the floods hit Valencia, several teams have worn limited edition shirts featuring a special badge or message to symbolise their support for the region. Valencia CF sported a completely black kit in their match against Real Betis, in the club’s first game since the tragedy, as a sign of solidarity to those who have been affected.

Bob Zonderwijk, Co-Founder of MatchWornShirt, commented: “We’re hugely proud to unite our community of clubs, fans and collectors in support of those affected by these tragic natural disasters in Valencia. It shows that football is capable of transcending rivalries and coming together when it matters most, and we’re incredibly honoured that all the clubs involved have agreed to support this cause with us.”

Every donation helps to provide vital support to the relief efforts across the Valencia region. To get involved and bid on a Barcelona shirt, head to MatchWornShirt’s website or app.