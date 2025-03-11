Raphinha built a solid reputation at Leeds United - then moved to Barcelona for £55m. | Getty Images

Leeds United fans will claim to have always known just how good he is.

But while they set their sights on a return to the Premier League, a former player has far loftier ambitions. In fact, he could be crowned the world’s best footballer by the end of the year.

His performances for Barcelona this season have put him in conversations alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah as one of the best in the game right now. With 25 goals and 13 assists in 40 games this season, he is playing unbelievable football - and people are starting to take notice.

Now, there are calls for Brazilian winger Raphinha to win the Ballon d’Or at the end of the year, if he keeps up these impressive performances.

Ahead of Barca’s Champions League clash with Benfica tonight (March 11), manager Hansi Flick said: “‘Raphinha for the Ballon d’Or? He is a candidate, yes. Of course, if he does well this season he could have a chance.

“He always helps us a lot, and if you see the goals he has scored it shows you how hungry he is. You see it, it’s good to see how focused he is. I’m happy with his level.”

So how exactly has Raphinha - who was previously linked with moves to Arsenal or Chelsea - become one of the world’s best players?

Under Hansi Flick, his talent has been ‘unlocked’ with a different style of play than he was used to before his £55m move from Leeds United. It has taken him some time to get used to, but is now massively paying dividends.

Hansi Flick’s preference towards positional freedom - compared to ex-manager Xavi’s more rigid system - has enabled Raphinha to express himself more in attack. He’s not renowned for dribbling through players like Lionel Messi was, but his pace and game sense is where he truly shines.

Brazilian winger Raphinha has been dominating in all competitions for Barcelona this season. | Getty Images

Raphinha is an agent of chaos. For example, as a left-back, your job is typically to cover the right winger, whether they run down the wing or cut inside for a chance at goal. But what happens when the man you’re marking goes walkabouts?

There was a game earlier this season against Espanyol, where Raphinha made a run into the box, cutting across teammate and striker Robert Lewandowski in the process. It left Espanyol’s defenders questioning whether to track Raphinha and expose Lewandowski, or maintain their shape.

They did the latter, and Raphinha was practically left with an open net, confidently slotting the ball home for a goal. He’s not just playing as a winger at Barcelona - he drifts into attacking midfield, or makes angular inverted runs to become a second striker.

His chaotic playstyle is working, especially when forwards Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal also have the footballing knowledge to play around him. Raphinha is now 28 and in the prime of his career; if Barcelona keep up this form and win the Champions League, a Ballon d’Or could certainly be on the cards.