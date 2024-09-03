Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of FC Barcelona’s biggest stars has revealed he came close to leaving the club after a “difficult” first few months.

Moving to the Spanish giants from Leeds United in 2022, for a fee of £50m, Raphina is now one of the first names on Barcelona’s team sheet, forming a formidable partnership up front with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and 2024 Euros winner Lemine Yamal.

But the Brazilian winger initially struggled to adapt to life in Spain, and has now told RAC1 that he even considered making an early exit from one of the world’s greatest teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raphina left Leeds United to join Barcelona in 2022. | Getty Images

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, the opposite is true; Raphina has committed his future to Barcelona, with a contract that runs until 2027. He is determined to see this out, despite lucrative offers from the likes of Saudi Arabia coming his way.

He said: “Did I consider leaving? Yes - the first six months were complicated for me and my family. After the World Cup I improved and I was able to finish the season well. I was calmer, but at the beginning it was quite difficult.

“My adaptation was difficult for me. I knew what I had to do, but not that it would be so difficult on a personal level. I once thought about leaving. Barca is a giant club and it's normal that it's difficult. I wasn't used to this, but it happened quickly.

“It is annoying to see rumors of departure, it is normal. Every day there is a different piece of news and this ends up being annoying. My head has always been here. Every season I think about doing better than the previous one and showing that I'm capable of being here for many years. I've received a lot of offers, but the best one for me is to be at Barca.”