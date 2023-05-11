The Barcelona captain has been with the La Liga side for 18 years but has announced he will leave at the end of the season.

Barcelona’s captain Sergio Busquests has announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season after 18 years at Camp Nou.

The former Spain midfielder, who announced his international retirement in December, has played 718 matches for Barca and is the third-most capped player in their history. Over his 15 years with the senior side, Busquets scored just 18 goals and provided 40 assists but as his coach and former teammate, Xavi, said: “He is one of the best midfielders in world football and the best defensive midfielder in Spain’s history.”

Busquets. 34, is likely to sign off with another domestic trophy as Barcelone currently sit 13 points clear at the top of La Liga with five games remaining. They will secure the league title if they are able to prevail over Espanyol on Sunday.

Sergio Busquets’ trophies and career highlights

Born in Sabadell, Catalonia, Busquets first joined Barcelona as a youth player in 2005 and progressed to Barca’s B side before making his first-team debut under the then-manager Pep Guardiola in a 2008 league game against Racing Santander.

Sergio Busquets with the Spanish Supercopa Trophy in January 2023

Throughout his career he has won 31 trophies. With Barcelona he has won eight La Liga titles (quite possibly soon to be nine); seven Copa del Rey trophies; seven Supercopa de Espana trophies, three UEFA Champions League titles, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies.

The 34-year-old made his international debut in 2009 and went on to make 143 appearances for his country, winning the 2010 World Cup and UEFA Euros championships in 2012. Despite announcing his retirement from international football following Spain’s exit from the 2022 World Cup, the former Spanish head coach Luis Enrique had tried to convince the midfielder to play until USA 2026.

His former international manager said of Busquets “he is unique. I think he’s misunderstood and maybe because he has been around for years people have seen enough of him.” Meanwhile, Xavi kept calling him “fundamental” and even tried to convince him to stay right to the end.

What has been said?

In a video in which he announced he would be leaving, Busquets said: “Although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come. It has been an unforgettable journey. Since I was a child coming to the matches, or watching them on TV, I always dreamed of playing with this shirt at this stadium.

“The reality has exceeded all my dreams. I wouldn’t have believed you if you told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons for the best club in the world, the club of my life, of which I have been, am and always will be a fan, member, player, captain, and surpass 700 matches.

“It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and it meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years. But everything has a beginning and an end. I want to thank all the people who made this possible, from the first day to the last.”

