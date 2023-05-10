The likes of Stockport, Bradford, Carlisle and Salford are battling it out for the fourth and final promotion spot to League One

Port Vale won the play-offs last season. (Getty Images)

The regular League Two season has come to an end and Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Northampton have all secured their place in the third-tier of English football. However, there is still a great deal of talking points remaining in League Two and the focus now turns to the play-offs as four teams battle it out for the fourth and final promotion slot.

Stockport County are aiming to make it back to back promotions after their National League triumph last year. They narrowly missed out on automatic promotion on the last day of the season. They will be accompanied by Carlisle, Bradford and Salford who all scraped into the play-offs ahead of Mansfield Town in the final game of the season.

The Football League play-offs are synonymous for twist and turns and there are few events which capture the imagination of fans around the country more than a play-off triumph at Wembley.

But when are the League Two play-offs and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here is everything you need to know.

How do the play-offs work?

In League Two there are four promotion places up for grabs and the top three ranked teams at the end of the season all earn automatic promotion to the third-tier of English football. The four teams finishing between fourth and seventh are then given the chance to battle it out for the final promotion place via the play-offs.

The team that finishes fourth in the table plays a two-legged semi-final against the team that finishes seventh. The team that progresses will then play the winner of the other tie between fifth and sixth.

Former Man City manager Mark Hughes is hoping to lead Bradford City to glory. (Getty Images)

The semi-final features a home and away leg and is decided on an aggregate scoreline - the away goals rule is not used and if the scoreline is level after two legs then there will be 30 minutes of extra time followed by a potential penalty shoot-out.

The play-off final usually takes place on neutral territory and Wembley Stadium has played host to every League Two final since 2012.

When are the League Two play-offs?

The League Two play-offs get underway on Saturday 13 May and Salford will host Stockport in the first fixture. Bradford will then host Carlisle a day later on Sunday 14 May. The eventual winners of both ties then meet at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 28 May.

Here is a rundown of all the key fixtures in the League Two play-offs.

Play-off semi-final

Saturday 13 May - Salford vs Stockport - 7.45pm

Sunday 14 May - Bradford vs Carlisle - 7pm

Saturday 20 May - Stockport vs Salford - 12.30pm

Saturday 20 May - Carlisle vs Bradford - 3pm

Play-off final

Sunday 28 May - Salford/Stockport vs Bradford/Carlisle - 1.30pm

How to watch the League Two play-offs

Sky Sports will provide comprehensive coverage for all four semi-final fixtures, as well as the play-off final at Wembley Stadium. Fans can also keep up to date with all of the action by streaming the fixtures through the SkyGo App which is available to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

Who are the favourites for promotion?

Stockport County narrowly missed out on automatic promotion on the final day of the season and they have been in and around the top three places for the majority of the campaign.

Despite their final-day set back Dave Challinor's side are being tipped as the favourites for automatic promotion. Challinor has experienced promotion in both of his last two seasons. He won the National League play-off final with Hartlepool in 2021 and automatic promotion with Stockport in 2022.

Stockport are hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Bristol Rovers, Exeter City and Doncaster Rovers who have all achieved back to back promotions from the National League to League One.

Bradford and Carlisle are the joint second favourites for promotion to the third tier and the pair both go head-to head in the semi-final. The Bantams are managed by a former Premier League manager in Mark Hughes who last tasted promotion in 2001 as manager of Blackburn Rovers.

Carlisle are bidding to return to League One for the first time in nine years. Their manager Paul Simpson was last promoted from League Two with the club in 2006. Salford scraped into the play-offs on goal difference on the last game of the season and they are viewed as underdogs.

Salford manager Richard Wood was appointed manager of the club in 2022 after a successful spell with Man United’s under-23 team. This season is his first as a full time manager and he is targeting the first promotion of his career.

