Notts County and Chesterfield are aiming to join Wrexham in League Two next season

Notts County and Chesterfield meet in National League play off final (Getty Images)

National League rivals Notts County and Chesterfield will meet at Wembley Stadium in the play-off final. The two teams are battling it out for the final promotion spot to return to the promised land of the Football League and the winner of the game will join champions Wrexham in League Two next year.

The fifth tier of English football is notoriously difficult to get promoted from and there are just two promotion spots available. Notts County finished the year as runners-up behind Wrexham and had to settle for a play-off spot despite being one of the standout teams of the division. In total Notts County picked up a total of 107 points from 46 games - a figure which would have been enough to win the title in all 43 previous National League seasons.

The Magpies also broke the record for goals in a fifth tier campaign with 117 - while talisman Macaulay Langstaff broke the all-time record by scoring 42 goals in a single league campaign. Chesterfield also enjoyed an impressive campaign under manager Paul Cook which saw them finish 3rd in the league table with 84 points.

The Spireites are hoping to return to the Football League for the first time since 2018 and Paul Cook is targeting the fourth promotion of his managerial career. The National League play-off final is expected to attract huge interest. But when is the game at Wembley Stadium and how can fans watch all the action? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Notts County vs Chesterfield?

Notts County and Chesterfield will go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 13 May. Notts County, who are the oldest professional football club in the world are targeting a return to League Two for the first time in four years. The Magpies were relegated to the National League in 2019 for the first time in their 160- year history.

The Magpies have lost out in the play-offs in every season since their relegation and they last reached the final in 2020 when they were beaten by Harrogate Town. Chesterfield were relegated from League Two in 2018 and they have reached the play-off semi-final in both of the last two seasons.

How to watch Notts County vs Chesterfield?

BT Sport will provide comprehensive coverage of the play-off final clash between Notts County and Chesterfield. Build up to the fixture will begin at 3pm and the match itself will get underway at 3.30pm.

If the game finishes a draw there will also be 30 minutes of extra-time and potentially a penalty shoot-out. Football fans can also stream the game through the BT Sport App which is available to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

Who is the favourite to win?

Notts County are the bookmakers favourites to secure promotion after their exceptional performance over the last 12 months. The Magpies are 5/6 favourites to win the tie in 90 minutes and 4/9 favourites to secure promotion according to SkyBet.