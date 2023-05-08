Luton and Middlesbrough will be joined by Sunderland and Coventry in the Championship playoffs as they kept alive their hope of reaching Premier League

Burnley were crowned Championship winners at the first time of asking and will now head back to the Premier League where they were just two seasons ago. They will be joined by Sheffield United who confirmed their automatic promotion, having secured an unattainable 88 points to finish in second place.

However, with one game left of the Championship season, there is still much to fight for as two play-off places are yet to be determined. While Luton and Middlesbrough secured play-off places, with Luton winning 21 of their 45 fixtures and Middlesbrough winning 22, there is still a battle to be had.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Championship final fixtures and upcoming play-offs...

Who qualifies for Championship play-offs?

While the top two finishers in the Championship are automatically promoted, the third place is still up for battle and decided through a play-off. Third-place will take on sixth-place while fourth-place faces fifth-place finishers in the race for Premier League promotion.

The teams face a two-legged semi-final with the victors meeting at Wembley later in the month.

Burnley were crowned Championship winners in April 2023

On a dramatic final day of the season it was Sunderland and Coventry City that joined Luton Town and Middlesbrough in the top six and kept alive their hopes of a return to the Premier League. Millwall were punished for throwing away a 3-1 lead in their home game with Blackburn Rovers as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side roared back to claim a 4-3 win at The Den and open up the play-off door for Sunderland.

The Black Cats eased to a 3-0 win at Preston North End to set up a two-legged meeting with Luton Town and Coventry’s 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough means those two sides will meet again for a place at Wembley.

What were the final scores on the final day of the Championship season?

The last matchday took place today, Monday 8 May, at 3pm.

Wigan 0-0 Rotherham

Millwall 3-4 Blackburn

3-4 Luton 0-0 Hull

Middlesbrough 1-1 Coventry

Preston 0-3 Sunderland

Huddersfield 2-0 Reading

Burnley 3-0 Cardiff

Birmingham 1-2 Sheffield United

QPR 0-2 Bristol City

Swansea 3-2 West Brom

Norwich City 0-1 Blackpool

Watford 2-0 Stoke City

When are the Championship play-offs?

The first leg of the Championship play offs will take place on Saturday 13 May and Sunday 14 May. Saturday’s fixture will begin at 5.30pm while Sunday’s kick-off is scheduled for 12pm. The return legs will then take place on Tuesday 16 May and Wednesday 17 May, both set for an 8pm kick-off.

The play-off final will be held on Saturday 27 May with kick-off set for 4.45pm and Wembley will host the fixture with tickets set to be confirmed after the two finalists have been determined. Now with the contenders confirmed, we can reveal the play-off schedule.

Saturday 13 May: Sunderland v Luton Town (5.30pm)

Sunday 14 May: Coventry City v Middlesbrough (12pm)

Tuesday 16 May: Luton Town v Sunderland (8pm)

Wednesday 17 May: Middlesbrough v Coventry City (8pm)

Championship Play-off Final - Saturday 27 May: Sunderland or Luton Town v Coventry City or Middlesbrough (4.45pm)

How to watch Championship play-offs

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule section above.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month. Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.