Alfie Haaland was removed from his seat at Bernabeu after upsetting Real Madrid fans with celebrations as Kevin de Bruyne scored

Erling Haaland’s father and the former Manchester City player Alfie has said he was escorted from his seat at the Santiago Bernabeu because the home fans were “not happy” with his celebrations.

Manchester City travelled to take on the European Champions Real Madrid in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. Vinicius Jr put the reigning champs 1-0 up before half-time but Kevin de Bruyne evened the playing field in the 67th minute, meaning Real Madrid will now travel to Manchester City without a home advantage.

Videos on social media appeared to show Alfie Haaland taunting the Real Madrid faithful before he was eventually removed from his box, following De Bruyne’s goal.

Manchester City will now host Real Madrid next Wednesday for the second-leg in the hope of reaching the Ataturk Stadium in June.

What has been said?

Taking to social media, Alfie Haaland said: “Ok. RM was not happy we were celebrating KDB goal. Other than that we had to move because RM fans not happy with 1-1.”

Videos have shown Haaland waving both hands while smiling at the crowd below him, cupping his ears to the Real Madrid fans and gesticulating. Reports in Spain have also alleged he threw food at the supporters but Erling’s father has denied this.

Alfie Haaland taunted fans as City drew 1-1 with Real Madrid

Alfie Haaland tweeted again on Wednesday to say that it was “not true. We had some good banter with Madrid fans. They were not happy when City scored. Typical. Then we had to move 50 metres away. Nothing more. All happy. Well nearly.”

Who is Alfie Haaland?

Born in 1972 in Stavanger, Norway, Alfie Haaland is a former professional footballer and played as right-back and in the midfield. He started his career with Bryne FK before signing with Nottingham Forest for four seasons, Leeds United for three seasons and Manchester City in 2000.

During his time at City, Haaland’s most famous incident came during a match against Manchester United when Roy Keane tackled the Norwegian, kicking him high on his right knee, for which he was immediately sent off, given a three-match ban and subsequently fined £5,000.

Haaland was also capped 34 times for his country with his last appearance coming against Bulgaria in April 2001. Alfie and his wife, Gry Marita Braut who is a Norwegian heptathlon athlete, had Erling in 2000 while the midfielder was playing for Leeds.

Erling Haaland signed with Manchester City last summer and has already scored 51 goals across all competitions this season, breaking the record for the most Premier League goals scored in a single season. The Norwegian superstar also has 12 goals in his nine UEFA Champions League fixtures for 2022/23.

In October reports suggested that Haaland’s contract contained a special release clause for him to join Real Madrid in 2024, but City’s boss Pep Guardiola has said this is “not true.”

When is the UEFA Champions League final?

City will hope to face either Inter Milan or AC Milan in this year’s final on Saturday 10 June at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium.