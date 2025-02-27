With a fair few games to go, a decisive victory over Sheffield United may have secured the title for Leeds United - if they can keep their winning streak going. But below them, about half a dozen clubs could work their way into playoff contention.

The likes of Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City and Watford all have their eyes on a top six finish, and with all the teams from fifth to 13th so close on points, those spots could go to anyone.

We asked ChatGPT to predict how the Championship table will look at the end of the season, including who will be promoted; it has certainly thrown a few surprises into the mix, including a total capitulation for one of the mid-table teams.

1 . Leeds United ChatGPT: "Leeds has demonstrated consistent form under manager Daniel Farke. With a favorable remaining schedule, they are poised to secure the Championship title and achieve automatic promotion."

2 . Sheffield United ChatGPT: "Sheffield United has been a strong contender throughout the season. Their solid defense and experience make them favorites to clinch the second automatic promotion spot."

3 . Burnley ChatGPT: "Burnley remains in contention for automatic promotion but may have to settle for a playoff spot due to a series of draws affecting their momentum."