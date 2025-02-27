Who will lift the Championship trophy at the end of the season?Who will lift the Championship trophy at the end of the season?
ChatGPT predicts Championship table - including promotion chances for Coventry, Leeds and Sheffield United

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

27th Feb 2025, 1:43pm

The battle for promotion to the Premier League is well and truly hotting up.

With a fair few games to go, a decisive victory over Sheffield United may have secured the title for Leeds United - if they can keep their winning streak going. But below them, about half a dozen clubs could work their way into playoff contention.

The likes of Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City and Watford all have their eyes on a top six finish, and with all the teams from fifth to 13th so close on points, those spots could go to anyone.

We asked ChatGPT to predict how the Championship table will look at the end of the season, including who will be promoted; it has certainly thrown a few surprises into the mix, including a total capitulation for one of the mid-table teams.

ChatGPT: "Leeds has demonstrated consistent form under manager Daniel Farke. With a favorable remaining schedule, they are poised to secure the Championship title and achieve automatic promotion."

1. Leeds United

ChatGPT: "Sheffield United has been a strong contender throughout the season. Their solid defense and experience make them favorites to clinch the second automatic promotion spot."

2. Sheffield United

ChatGPT: "Burnley remains in contention for automatic promotion but may have to settle for a playoff spot due to a series of draws affecting their momentum."

3. Burnley

ChatGPT: "Sunderland has maintained a strong position and is expected to secure a playoff berth, aiming for a return to the Premier League after several seasons."

4. Sunderland

