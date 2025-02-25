Chris Wilder makes admission about "Premier League players" after 3-1 loss to Leeds United
In yesterday’s (February 24) Championship clash, Leeds extended their advantage at the top of the table by beating second-placed Sheffield 3-1, thanks to goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe.
It was Sheffield who took the lead early on, with an Illan Meslier own-goal putting them into the lead before Leeds found their stride. The Whites are now five points clear in first place, with many pundits expecting that this game’s result would also decide who wins the title overall.
Speaking after the game, Wilder claimed Leeds’ Premier League experience made it an uphill battle for the Blades. He said: “If they show humility that we showed they'll recognise that was a pretty tough game for them. We fell a little bit short.
“We kept the majority of them quiet for a long time but Dan James found that pass, Firpo found that finish. Struijk, Premier League player, Dan James and Firpo, Premier League players, found those big moments. We just got pushed back by good players and they find those big moments.
“The wide players are Premier League players, Firpo is a Premier League player, Struijk is a Premier League player. Quite a lot of them have played in there and want to get back in there. That's the quality we're up against.
“You've got an overload on the right, a cross put into the box and you've got a left-back in the middle of the goal scoring a header like Joe Jordan or whatever. That's the quality they have. We just needed to be better.”
Both clubs are still in the automatic promotion spots to secure Premier League football next season. However, Wilder’s comments indicate his side lacks the quality to compete in the Premier League next season.
It comes after TalkSport presenter and former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor said the club would have to spend “around £120m” in the summer in order to mount a competitive challenge in England’s top flight.
