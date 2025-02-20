Leeds and Sheffield United look set to battle it out for the Championship title this season. | Sportimage

In recent years, the Championship has become one of the most hotly-contested leagues in European football.

You look at the teams in the league and most have been in the Premier League at some point in the past 15 years. Clubs like West Brom, Sunderland, and even relegation battlers Luton Town and Stoke City have fequented England’s top-flight.

In the second tier of English football, the top two clubs secure automatic promotion, with third through sixth battling for the final promotion spots in a playoff. Two clubs at the head of the league will soon go head-to-head at Bramall Lane, in what could end up being a title decider.

Leeds United - 9/10

Unbeaten in their last 16 matches in the league, Leeds United are currently experiencing the mother of all purple patches. The Whites are tearing apart the Championship this season, with Daniel Farke’s men playing the free-flowing, attacking football that fans have come to expect.

It would take a generational capitulation for them to fall out of the automatic promotion places, and it is almost mathematically impossible for them to fall out of playoff contention.

Whether this style of football can be kept up in the Premier League next season remains to be seen, but make no mistake - this is a club that should be back in the top-flight next season.

Sheffield United - 8/10

Just two points behind Leeds, Sheffield United look set to also secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League. Nothing is certain in football, but Chris Wilder’s side have looked very good once again this season.

On Monday, February 24, Sheffield will host Leeds at Bramall Lane and whoever wins that game will likely also go on to win the league title.

My one slight doubt with Sheffield is their ability to see out a result - particularly grinding out a draw in tough fixtures. Whereas the teams around them have drawn more matches, Sheffield have an all-or-nothing habit; if they don’t get three points, they tend to walk down the tunnel with zero.

Burnley - 6/10

Burnley may have been left flailing in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany, but another ex-footballer has turned them back into the defensive powerhouse fans know and love.

Scott Parker’s men have only lost two matches all season, a record better than even Leeds United. Sat on 65 points, a playoff spot looks certain, and with their defensive prowess they are happy to grind out a 0-0 game (in fact, they have done so seven times since December 1).

After that, I fear promotion to the Premier League could depend on them once again playing for a 0-0 draw at Wembley, then winning a penalty shoot-out. Hopefully Parker has his players drilling penalty kicks at the training ground...

Sunderland - 6/10

Despite winning the same number of games as Burnley so far this season, Sunderland sit three points adrift of them in the table - having lost five games compared to Burnley’s two.

This dropping of points has hindered their chances of automatic promotion, but being 15 points clear of seventh placed Coventry City puts them in a great spot for the playoffs.

After that, it’s just a case of beating whichever teams are in front of you, which is why I’ve rated their chances the same as Burnley’s. I think both clubs will make it to Wembley, but once they get there it could end up being a total coin toss.

Blackburn Rovers - 4/10

I personally would love to see Blackburn Rovers back in the Premier League - the club was a household name in the 2000s with the likes of David Bentley and Roque Santa Cruz popping up with goals on Match of the Day every weekend.

But Blackburn are a fair bit behind the likes of Burnley and Sunderland, and if they reach the playoffs they would likely have to beat one of these teams to advance. The recent loss of manager John Eustace, who left to join Birmingham City, may have created a bit of instability at the club too.

The odds are stacked against them, but stranger things have happened in football, much more so in the Championship too.

West Brom - 2/10

Another former top-flight team, there is a strong chance that West Brom don’t even make it to the playoffs. While currently in sixth place, there are about half a dozen other clubs with their eyes fixed on their position.

Currently sat on 48 points, if they drop points at any stage over the rest of the season, one of Coventry, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and Watford could overtake them. Another poor result drops them into the clutches of Middlesborough, Norwich City and QPR.

The mid-table of the Championship is a total gauntlet, and realistically any of the above teams listed could reach the playoffs instead of West Brom.