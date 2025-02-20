Joel Piroe has been electric for Leeds United this season - but the Whites might want to sign a new striker if they are promoted to the Premier League. | Bruce Rollinson

Leeds United will face fierce competition in their bid to sign a striker who has played 11 times for England.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United look almost certain to secure promotion from the Championship this season, sat first in the league and two points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United - and seven points clear of Burnley in third. Pundits are expecting Leeds to spend big if they get promoted, with TalkSport breakfast show hosts Alan Brazil and Gabby Agbonlahor predicting that the Whites will need to spend “around £120m” in the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this spending spree, they could bring Abraham back to England, with TBR Football reporting that they are monitoring his situation in Italy. But if they wish to sign the England international they will have to compete with the Premier League’s elite for his signature.

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been plying his trade in Serie A for the past few years. | Getty Images

According to the news outlet, at least three other Premier League sides are interested in Abraham, with one side having already tried to sign him last summer. During Julen Lopetegui’s ill-fated spending spree for West Ham, he attempted to prise Abraham from the Serie A, before settling on signing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund instead.

Rumoured to also be interested are Everton - who are enjoying a resurgence under the return of manager David Moyes - and Newcastle United, who could be in the market for a new striker this summer, depending on whether Alexander Isak stays at St James’ Park.

Leeds already have the likes of Dan James, Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe upfront, the latter being in the running for the Championship golden boot, with 14 goals so far this season. But prior Premier League experience is vital in the top-flight, and a good track record is not something a yo-yo side like Leeds can currently boast.