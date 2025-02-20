Championship club could 'miss out' on England international amid West Ham, Newcastle and Everton interest
After a rollercoaster stint at Chelsea, Tammy Abraham has spent the past few years in Serie A, and this season is on loan at AC Milan from Roma. The 27-year-old is now likely to secure a move back to the Premier League this summer.
Leeds United look almost certain to secure promotion from the Championship this season, sat first in the league and two points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United - and seven points clear of Burnley in third. Pundits are expecting Leeds to spend big if they get promoted, with TalkSport breakfast show hosts Alan Brazil and Gabby Agbonlahor predicting that the Whites will need to spend “around £120m” in the summer transfer window.
As part of this spending spree, they could bring Abraham back to England, with TBR Football reporting that they are monitoring his situation in Italy. But if they wish to sign the England international they will have to compete with the Premier League’s elite for his signature.
According to the news outlet, at least three other Premier League sides are interested in Abraham, with one side having already tried to sign him last summer. During Julen Lopetegui’s ill-fated spending spree for West Ham, he attempted to prise Abraham from the Serie A, before settling on signing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund instead.
Rumoured to also be interested are Everton - who are enjoying a resurgence under the return of manager David Moyes - and Newcastle United, who could be in the market for a new striker this summer, depending on whether Alexander Isak stays at St James’ Park.
Leeds already have the likes of Dan James, Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe upfront, the latter being in the running for the Championship golden boot, with 14 goals so far this season. But prior Premier League experience is vital in the top-flight, and a good track record is not something a yo-yo side like Leeds can currently boast.
