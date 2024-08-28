Former Chelsea ace 'agrees terms' with AC Milan as Aston Villa target La Liga star

Tammy Abraham could be on the verge of a move to AC Milan. | Getty Images

A former Chelsea star could soon make the jump to AC Milan.

Two days left in the summer transfer window. Teams will be looking to finalise their business as the summer draws to an end - but there is still plenty of time for clubs in the Premier League to spring a surprise on their rivals.

A former Chelsea striker has agreed a deal to join AC Milan - meanwhile, Aston Villa have been linked with a major coup for a winger who currently plays for Barcelona. Can Unai Emery’s men get a deal over the line before the window slams shut on August 30?

Tammy Abraham ‘agree terms’ to join AC Milan

Tammy Abraham has agreed on ‘personal terms’ to join AC Milan from AS Roma this summer - previously, the former Chelsea academy graduate had been linked with a move to West Ham United, but these links have since been rubbished.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Tammy Abraham has already agreed on personal terms with AC Milan. The contract details agreed in July remain valid now, Abraham’s keen on the move. West Ham rumours described by sources as wide of mark, no negotiations.”

Aston Villa linked with move for Barcelona’s Raphinha

Aston Villa could conduct a major coup in the dying embers of the transfer window - according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Unai Emery is a fan of Barcelona winger Raphinha and would like to bring him to Villa Park.

Earlier in the window, Aston Villa lost Moussa Diaby when he agreed a deal to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. As such, the Villans have been looking to replace him ever since - and they have identified Raphinha as a possible candidate. They are thought to be ‘determined’ to push a deal over the line - but is there enough time left?