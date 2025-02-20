EFL ball | Getty Images

Teams across the Championship are heading into the final stage of the season

Leeds United lead the way at the summit as they eye promotion to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side lost the play-off final last year to Southampton at Wembley but have bounced back well this season.

Sheffield United and Burnley were both relegated from the top flight last term and are up there competing for an immediate return at the moment. Sunderland, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers then make up the final play-off places.

At the bottom end of the table, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town and Derby County are in the bottom three. The likes of Hull City, Cardiff City and Stoke City are then nervously looking over their shoulder.

Championship state of play

Leeds lost a lot of players last summer including Archie Gray, Crysensio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. However, that hasn’t stopped them challenging for the title.

Sheffield United and Burnley have both managed to compete at the top end of the division after going down, whilst Luton have seriously struggled and could drop into League One. The Hatters sacked Rob Edwards earlier this winter and have since appointed Matt Bloomfield.

Sunderland, West Brom and Blackburn are all eyeing a top six finish but have the likes of Bristol City, Coventry City, Sheffield Wednesday, Watford, Middlesbrough, Norwich City and QPR chasing them down.

Portsmouth and Oxford United were promoted from League One last year along and both have a cushion between them and the bottom three. Meanwhile, Derby have found the step up a bit harder and are in danger.

Hull sacked Liam Rosenior last summer and that move hasn’t worked out for them. Their decision to bring in Tim Walter didn’t work out and Ruben Selles is now picking up the pieces as they look to survive ahead of the likes of Plymouth, Luton, Cardiff, Derby and Stoke.

Predicted Championship table

Here is a look at The Analyst’s predicted final second tier table...

Leeds United, 98 points Sheffield United, 93 points Burnley, 90 points Sunderland, 84 points Blackburn Rovers, 70 points West Brom, 67 points Coventry City, 67 points Middlesbrough, 64 points Bristol City, 63 points Watford, 63 points Norwich City, 63 points Sheffield Wednesday, 63 points Preston North End, 60 points QPR, 60 points Millwall, 58 points Portsmouth, 53 points Stoke City, 52 points Swansea City, 52 points Oxford United, 52 points Hull City, 48 points Cardiff City, 47 points Derby County, 44 points Plymouth Argyle, 43 points Luton Town, 42 points

Leeds have been predicted to win the title and go up automatically with Sheffield United. Burnley, Sunderland, Blackburn and West Brom then make up the play-offs, with Coventry, Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Watford, Norwich and Sheffield Wednesday missing out in the end.

At the other end of the division, Luton are being backed to finish bottom of the league. They are being tipped to drop into the third tier along with Plymouth and Derby, with both Hull and Cardiff managing to ultimately stay up. Portsmouth, Stoke, Swansea and Oxford also survive with relative ease.