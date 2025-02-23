Leeds United 'eyeing' 18-goal attacker along with Everton and Crystal Palace

Nicolas Kuhn | Getty Images

Leeds United are eyeing promotion to the Premier League this season

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are sat top of the Championship table above Sheffield United and Burnley. They are eyeing promotion to the Premier League and have been in fine form recently.

Daniel Farke’s side won 2-1 at home to Sunderland in their last game. The Yorkshire outfit have the chance to bring in some new players this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were beaten in the play-off final last year by Southampton at Wembley. They have since bounced back well though.

Leeds United eye Nicolas Kuhn

Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn alongside Brendan Rodgers. | Getty Images

Leeds are ‘eyeing’ a move for Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn for later this year, according to TBR Football. Everton and Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in the attacker.

Kuhn, 25, could be seen by the Whites as someone to bolster their attacking ranks. He has been on the books of the Hoops since joining them in January 2024 and he has adapted well to life in Scotland, having had spells in the past at Ajax, Bayern Munich and Rapid Wien.

The former Germany youth international has won the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup since his switch to Glasgow. Brendan Rodgers’ men are well on their way to another title this year ahead of rivals Rangers, despite their loss this weekend away at Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kuhn has made 56 appearances for Celtic to date and has scored 21 goals, 18 of which have come in this campaign. He found the net in the Champions League last week against Bayern Munich but his side were knocked out in the end.

What now for Leeds United?

Leeds are back in action on Monday night with an away trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United. It is a big game at the top of the second tier.

Speaking ahead of the match, Farke has said: “It’s not the 44 game day, still so many games to play. This league is all about consistency. The league is not decided in spotlight games, it’s nice for supporters and broadcasters to be excited, but in order to finish in top position you have to have consistency.

“Last season we won two games vs Leicester and vs Ipswich but they’re in the Premier League now. If it would be the 44th gameday, it would be different. After this there are so many points to play for. Both teams want to keep momentum going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “They (Sheffield United) were able to win many tight games. This also is a sign of quality. If you always find a way in tight games, to win, totally due to Chris Wilder’s handwriting. He has forged a great unity and team who shows great consistency, unbelievable amount of points at this stage.

“Bramall Lane is one of the toughest places you can go. As a football player and a manager, looking forward to being in competition with the best sides you can face. We know we have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance to win some points. Expect a tight game. We also travel in good confidence.”