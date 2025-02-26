BIG NIGHT: Leeds United fans celebrate another dramatic victory over title rivals (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)BIG NIGHT: Leeds United fans celebrate another dramatic victory over title rivals (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
BIG NIGHT: Leeds United fans celebrate another dramatic victory over title rivals (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Which Championship club has the best fans? Attendance figures revealed for Sheffield United, Leeds and Pompey

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

26th Feb 2025, 12:21pm

It’s a universal truth in football that the 12th man is perhaps the most important.

When you’re battling to break through a steadfast defence, or mounting a comeback against a superior team, having the crowd behind you can make all the difference.

But which teams can most rely on their fans when the going gets tough? While some of it is probably down to stadium capacity - the more seats you have, the more fans can fill them - you still need those dedicated supporters who come and cheer you on every single week.

Here are the best Championship crowds per attendance figures, with data compiled from Transfermarkt.

Spectators: 618,899

1. Sunderland

Spectators: 618,899 | Getty Images

Spectators: 578,892

2. Leeds United

Spectators: 578,892 | Getty Images

Spectators: 490,560

3. Derby County

Spectators: 490,560 Photo: Getty Images

Spectators: 478,461

4. Sheffield United

Spectators: 478,461 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipSheffield UnitedPompey
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice