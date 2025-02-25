Police confirm arrests amid chaos after Sheffield United beaten by Leeds United - as one man given court date
The Blades were beaten 3-1 at home by Leeds at Bramall Lane yesterday (February 24), with the Whites extending their lead at the top of the table to five points. An own goal from Leeds goalie Illan Meslier was cancelled out by a flurry of second-half goals from Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe.
Sheffield manager Chris Wilder put the result down to, “the quality we're up against,” adding that many of Leeds’ players have Premier League experience.
But reports from the ground suggested that tensions escalated at the full-time whistle, and NationalWorld understands that some altercations between rival fans may have broken out at the stadium.
Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that arrests have been made, with one man already being charged and given a court date.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Martin Wells, aged 33, of Spinkhill Road, Sheffield is charged with being drunk whilst entering a sports ground. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on April 1.
“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He was dealt with by a community resolution.”
While Leeds maintain their lead in the Championship, Sheffield United are still comfortably second, with both clubs likely to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League next season.