The wife of a former England international has been issued a County Court Judgment (CCJ) after failing to settle a debt of just £600.

Joanna Dixon, married to ex-Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Huddlestone, racked up the debt with Independent Creative PR (ICPR), having reportedly neglected to make payments to the firm over the past year.

Her former PR representative has since publicly criticised her, questioning her financial situation after she failed to meet a £5-per-month repayment plan.

It all started when Dixon testified in court about a burglary in 2019, during which masked intruders tied her up and stole valuable items, including an FA Cup medal, a £121,000 engagement ring, and luxury watches. The incident occurred while Huddlestone, now an assistant coach at Birmingham FC, was away for a match.

Tom Huddlestone enjoyed two spells at Hull City before his retirement. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Three men were later convicted for the burglary.

Early in 2024, Dixon hired ICPR and received a discount for their services, due to the company’s previous relationship with husband Huddlestone. However, she allegedly refused to pay a £250 monthly fee and an additional month's notice period. Instead, she proposed repaying the debt in £5 monthly installments but is accused of defaulting on just the second payment.

In a statement given to the Sun, a spokesperson said: “It is a shame that Joanna Dixon defaulted on PR payments purposely as this has destroyed any friendship or association with Thomas. Tom's wife has even defaulted on a debt recovery plan that she proposed herself. This default forced ICPR to make a legal claim against her to recover the company's losses.

“I'm sure she's not that hard up, it's simply cheeky to intentionally default on £250 a month PR contract and a notice period - that's absolute pennies for PR.

“She's even defaulted on a £5-10 repayment plan. Her husband is an ex-Premier League and England footballer, they can't be that hard up.”

The CCJ has granted an order against Dixon for £601.04.