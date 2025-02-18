Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Boy George says he is “working hard” after running up a debt higher than most people’s lifetime salaries.

The Culture Club frontman - who has previously been embroiled in a financial legal war against band drummer Jon Moss, which has been resolved - has taken out a payment plan to help him escape financial worries, and he is determined to clear it.

According to reports, Boy George’s debt tallies at £1.8m. With the average UK salary standing at £37,400 per year (as of 2024) he owes more money than most Brits would earn in their lifetime.

Speaking to the Sun he said: “I’m working hard to pay off my debts and am getting there. My advice is don’t sleep with the drummer.”

The Karma Chameleon hitmaker - who is understood to be up-to-date with his payments - has gone down many pathways to inject money into his bank account. This includes turning to his painting side as he profits from his loud, vivid, punk and iconic art pieces sold through Castle Fine Arts - some of which carry a price tag of £17,000.

With this debt in mind, it seems that people’s estimates of Boy George’s net worth could be somewhat wide of the mark. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the Culture Club star has a net worth of $50m - which would mean he’d have very little issue paying off a £1.8m debt.

The 1980s icon is also set to reprise his role of Harold Zidler on Broadway following a successful stint in the hugely popular French musical Moulin Rogue.

A source added "It’s currently at the talks stage being worked on behind the scenes but George is really excited about the possibility of Taboo returning to the West End. George is also set to release a new physical-only album in the coming months as well as his Broadway stint in Moulin Rouge.”

The singer - whose real name is George O'Dowd - is also clawing back the cash he owes by performing at several events across the UK.

Culture Club are headlining the Tunes in the Park festival in Cornwall in August at Port Eliot Estate, where they will be joined by Craig David and Jess Glynne between August 21 and August 24. Prior to that, Boy George will perform his catalogue of hits at the Uptown Festival in London in July.

In 2023, Culture Club were required by a court order to fork out £1.75m to founding member - and George's former lover - Jon in their High Court battle after the musician claimed that he had been "expelled" from the It's a Miracle group.