Hampstead: Look inside Boy George's £15K a week home in north London, designed by Kelly Hoppen

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

5th Oct 2024, 10:00am

Be prepared to be dazzled by Boy George’s incredible property with five bedrooms and five bathrooms that is available for rent in Hampstead, north London

Wow! Boy George’s Hampstead home in north London is certainly eye-catching. Once known as ‘The Logs,’ it was originally constructed around 1868 by JS Nightingale and Charles Till for Edward Gotto.The house combines Gothic and Italianate architectural styles and comprises 5,400 sq ft.

For a house of this quality, the property is for rent for £15K a week. It has been completely refurbished by Giles Moulder of F3 Architecture & Interiors and the acclaimed Kelly Hoppen has contributed design wise. For those of you who are interested in what you get for £15K a week, the house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, as well as a cinema room and a roof terrace.

Before Kelly Hoppen got involved with the Hampstead property, she said:“It was very dark before, but our aim was always to respect the authenticity of the gothic architecture and work with it rather than fight it.” Kelly Hoppen has reportedly worked with high profile clients and celebrities such as Victoria and David Beckham.

Boy George bought the house located in Hampstead, north London in the mid 1980s and in November 2022, put it on the market for £17 million. Before Boy George bought the house, it had been subdivided into separate properties and 1960s comedian Marty Feldman lived in one section.

According to the Evening Standard, “Sam Smith bought the home next door in 2015, reportedly later selling it to his neighbour Boy George who then undertook an ambitious three-year renovation of the Grade II-listed property, joining various elements back together into one large home.”

I am sure Boy George has thrown many a party at his £15K a week home in Hampstead, north London

1. Boy George's home sits in a 0.25-acre plot

I am sure Boy George has thrown many a party at his £15K a week home in Hampstead, north London

There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms at Boy George's house, so you will be spoilt for choice

2. The house was originally known as 'The Logs'

There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms at Boy George's house, so you will be spoilt for choice

Boy George's home Hampstead home combines Gothic and Italianate architectural styles

3. Boy George's home is 5,400 sq ft

Boy George's home Hampstead home combines Gothic and Italianate architectural styles

Boy George's home was refurbished by Giles Moulder of F3 Architecture & Interiors

4. The house was originally constructed around 1868 by JS Nightingale and Charles Till for Eddard Gott

Boy George's home was refurbished by Giles Moulder of F3 Architecture & Interiors

