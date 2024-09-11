Lionel Messi has revealed the “toughest” player he’s ever faced - and it’s perhaps the last person you would expect.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Cup and eight-time Ballon D’Or winner has faced some of the best defenders in the world over the past two decades, from Sergio Ramos to Thiago Silva and Jerome Boateng. But none of these top his list of most difficult defensive contests.

In fact, in an interview he has revealed that his toughest opponent was a former Manchester City player - who didn’t play a single minute of Premier League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Dazn, Messi namedropped Mallorca’s right-back Pablo Maffeo as the man who gave him the hardest time on the pitch. The pair squared up in 2017 while Messi was still at FC Barcelona, despite his side winning 3-0. Maffeo played for Girona at the time.

Pablo Maffeo now plays for RCD Mallorca - but was named by Lionel Messi as the toughest player he's faced. | Rafa Babot / Getty Images

He said: “Pablo Maffeo of Girona was the toughest - that was intense. I've never been one who complains. I think physical contact and kicks are part of the game.”

Maffeo was 20 years old at the time, and on loan with the Spanish side. He was at Man City from 2015 to 2018, but did not make a single appearance in the Premier League.

Speaking after the Barcelona clash, Maffeo said: “When you mark Messi, you have to think that he is a normal person, he has two legs like all of us, and to be focused. Messi told me: ‘I’ve got you here for the whole day’ and I said: ’You’re the best in the world, I’m not going to leave you.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He asked me how old I was, if I was on loan from City, how it was going there. He said the marking was not pleasant. Messi and I were together the whole match, he asked me a couple of questions, he's a good person.”