Rosenstolz singer AnNa R.has died "suddenly and unexpectedly" at the age of 55.

A statement on the official Instagram page for German singer AnNa R. reads: “Brother R. is dead. The sudden, unexpected end of our girlfriend and "King:in" shocked and deeply confuses us. Self-modest, AnNa referred to herself as a "Pop Mouse" all her life. In fact, she was much more: With her unique voice, presence and songs, she remained a constant companion for countless people since the founding of Rosenstolz.

“She still had many musical plans when she died at the age of 55. May their message of empathy and classless humanity go far and wide. It would have been Anna's wish. Deep in love and gratitude.”

Following the statement, many fans have paid tribute to singer AnNa R. and one fan wrote: “Love anna the queen that you are.. You sang the musical of my life with your voice. A sound, so unique, so powerful, so full of soul. The perfect symbiosis of you, Peter and Ulf - something that will never happen again.

Singer AnNa R.has been found dead at her apartment. Photo: anna_r_offiziell/Instagram | anna_r_offiziell/Instagram

“You were the voice of a generation. You have shown us that love is everything. That we can be as we are. That we may accept and love ourselves. You gave us hope - and above all a home in your songs.

“May you now fly through the sky on a rocket - loud, free, unstoppable and unforgettable.”

Antje Ris shared a tribute to AnNa R. on her own Instagram account and wrote: “Love you Anna! Just can’t believe you’re gone! A year ago (again) we met for our conversation and I still remember.

“I was very honoured that you accepted the invitation to my podcast, it wasn’t known at the time because it was only a few months old.” Antje Ris ended her tribute with these words: “I’ll definitely see you again.. The news today is shocking. Grateful to have known you and grateful for your trust. Bon voyage! I am sad.”

German newspaper Bild reported that “According to BILD, AnNa R. died alone at home, in her Berlin apartment. The apartment has been sealed by the police. The exact circumstances of her death are not yet known.”

AnNa R. founded the band Rosenstolz with Peter Plate in 1991 and they enjoyed hits such as ‘Love is everything’ and ‘I am me’ until they disbanded in December 2012. AnNa R. went on to become the lead singer of the band, Gleis 8 and Silly.

AnNa R.’s real name is Andrea Neuenhofen (née Rosenbaum), but she reportedly chose the stage name AnNa R because she thought it was pretty. AnNa R’s death has come as a great shock because her tour promoter Sascha Sachse (Känguruh Productions) told Bild that “We were in the middle of selling tickets for her tour, which was scheduled to start on October 16 with 20 concerts. Sales for the tour went well, we were very satisfied, and had already planned further promotional activities with Anna."