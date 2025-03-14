Azusa Kishimoto, who has died of cancer, was a mother to three children.

The death of model and TV presenter Azusa Kishimoto was shared by her management label, Oscar Promotion. The company wrote:"The wake and funeral have already been held. We ask that all members of the press please be considerate of the family's deep grief and refrain from interviewing anyone involved."

Oscar Promotion also said: "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all those involved, and we take this opportunity to inform you of her passing. We would like for you to join us in praying for the peace of her soul."

Tributes have been paid to Azusa Kishimoto on her Instagram page and one fan wrote: “May your soul rest in peace. I'm praying 😭,” whilst another wrote: “Rest in peace.”

Singer, model and TV presenter Azusa Kishimoto has died of cancer at 39. Photo: Azusa Kishimoto /Instagram | Azusa Kishimoto /Instagram

Although she was known as a TV presenter and model, Azusa Kishimoto was also a singer. She began her career as part of the female vocal trio, Angelique, back in 2000. After the band split up, Azusa switched from singing to the world of television. She was a reporter for Nippon Television’s shows such as Zoom In!! Super and Zoom In!! Saturday. Azusa was also a TV host in Japan from 2007 to 2012.

Azusa Kishimoto was a mother to three children,she had her first child in 2013, followed by another in 2017 and 2020.

