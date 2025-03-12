Olivia Munn took to her Instagram stories to share her reaction to the death of Tony Etz.

Olivia Munn reshared a Tony Etz obituary from Deadline and then wrote: “This makes me incredibly sad. This is my literary agent who passed away from cancer yesterday, but that’s not how he deserves to be remembered. He should be remembered as one of the good guys in our business. They didn’t get better and kinder than Tony. Rest in love, my friend. My thoughts are with his sweet family.”

Olivia Munn also wrote: “We all love you Tony. F*CK CANCER.”

Tony Etz, who had worked at Creative Artists Agency for thirty years, died in Los Angeles at the age of 64, he had been battling with Chordoma, a rare type of cancer. According to Cancer Research UK, “Chordomas are a very rare, slow growing type of primary bone cancer.” Cancer Research UK’s website also explains that “Chordomas are a very rare type of cancer, so it is more difficult for doctors to find out what the causes might be. They are more common in men than women and are usually diagnosed between the ages of 40 and 60.”

Before becoming an agent, Tony Etz worked as a co-executive producing two miniseries and five telefilms and joined CAA as an agent in the television department in 1994. Deadline reported that “Facing his own mortality, Etz made an unusual request almost two years ago: he asked to write his own obituary. Here is how he summed up his career in two sentences:

Olivia Munn paid tribu te to Tony Etz on her Instagram stories. (L-R) Jeff Jacobs, Nancy Etz and Tony Etz attend the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Over 30 years as a packaging agent, I was foundational in the sale of Jackass, House, Lost, Rescue Me, Big Little Lies, Jury Duty and Tracker and dozens of other shows,” he wrote. “And I have been a proud citizen of the best city state in the business.”

Paul Attanasio, creator of Homicide, and one of Tony Etz’s clients, said: “A friend of ours talks about Tony’s essential Midwesternness: Midwestern decency and Midwestern grit. I don’t know if you have spent any time in the Midwest, but it really is essential to understanding Tony. There is a legacy out there of bad harvests and tough winters that by some alchemy brings out the best in people, reminds them to be friendly and kind, and put others first.

“Deep down, Tony had that grit. Among other things, he had the grit to survive a bad illness for many years with his distinctive grace. He was ambitious, enough to get here from the Midwest and succeed in a jostling business. How it got expressed in Tony was not sharp elbows, but a boundless, Midwestern good nature, and decency.

Olivia Munn took to her Instagram stories to share her feelings about the death of Tony Etz. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“I would say Tony was like a Dad, but for me, he was like my Mom: nurturing, a reliable source of love. He used to call me “beachfront property.” He thought I was the greatest writer since Homer. I didn’t want to let him down. Tony was so much a part of things in the early days of my career that my kids’ stuffed animals used to talk to each other about him in stuffed animal voices.

“He was steady in a way that, in those days, certainly, I was not. He used to sign off every call by saying, “Hang in there.” It was like a catchphrase from Hill Street Blues. It was tough out there. We would get through it together.“The only thing that wasn’t Midwestern about Tony was how he dressed.

“He was a sharp dresser. He presented less like an agent than a left-wing professor of semiotics at the University of Milan with a little bit of family money. I think people outside the business don’t really understand what being an agent is.

“When you do it right, it’s about love: all giving and no taking. Tony understood me in a way I couldn’t (and still can’t) understand myself. He had the sensitivity to understand what was unique to me (which I would constantly doubt) but then the breadth of vision to understand how that fit in the larger world (which I didn’t understand at all). That was the secret ingredient in whatever I was able to accomplish in television. I couldn’t have done it without him.“When I told him that recently, he pretended not to agree, because he had, also, that Midwestern modesty. But he knew I was right.”

In 1999,Tony Etz married fellow TV agent Nancy Etz during her time at ICM, she joined him at CAA seven years later, and they had a son Alex together. A year ago, Olivia Munn took to her Instagram to reveal that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Olivia Munn said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.”