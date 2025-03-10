The news of Ebenhaezer Dibakwane's passing was shared by his agency who released a statement.

The statement by Pickedginger, the agency of Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of celebrated comedian, actor, and writer Ebenhaezer Dibakwane.”

The statement went on to say that “A friend to so many, he will be remembered for his off-the-wall humour, original style of stand-up comedy and the joy he brought to audiences across South Africa.”

Comedian Skholo Mayisa paid tribute to Ebenhaezer Dibakwane on Instagram and wrote: “A brilliant mind, a fearless comedian, and a brother. Your laughter and energy will never be forgotten. Gone too soon, but your light lives on,” whilst Thabo Letsholo wrote: “Saddened by the passing of the young and gifted Ebenhaezer Dibakwane.

“Ebanhaezer didn’t just tell stories- he made us feel them, laugh through them, and see the world differently because of them.

“A light gone too soon but never forgotten. Rest well. Your story lives on.”

Tributes have also been paid to Ebenhaezer Dibakwane on his Instagram account and actress Keneilwe Kay Matidze wrote: “I only met you for a very very little while but was touched by your spirit deeply❤️,” whilst make-up and hairstylist Viwe Venkile wrote:”Truly was a blessing to have shared good time my brother.”

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane was best known for his stand-up comedy and in 2016, he won the Savanna Comics' Choice Award in the Newcomer of the Year category. The next year, he received a second Comics’ Choice Award in the Intermediate category and received a nomination in the Breakthrough Comedian of the Year category in 2018.

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane had also appeared in Dancing With the Stars South Africa and also had received a nomination for his writing work at the South African Film and TV Awards. The details of his funeral and memorial are set to be shared at a later date, at this stage no cause of death has been released.