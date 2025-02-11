Comedian and TV presenter Ron Brandsteder dies at the age of 74

Dutch comedian and quiz show star, Ron Brandsteder, has died at the age of 74, his family has confirmed.

An icon of Dutch TV and radio, Ron Brandsteder, died on Monday (February 10), his family has confirmed. Tributes have poured in for the 74-year-old since the announcement.

Face of numerous television shows, the charismatic host appeared on the likes of 'Ron's Honeymoonquiz' and 'Showbizzquiz' on screens across the Netherlands. Colleagues and friends have now spoken out about their sadness at his passing.

Fellow comedian and presenter, André van Duin, who often collaborated with Ron said: "I knew of his illness, but still, his call surprised me." Theater producer, Joop van den Ende, referred to him as, "a determined maker who participated closely at each editorial meeting."

However, not all comments were kind with Sylvana Simons, who co-hosted with Ron on 'Dancing with the Stars', deciding to choose this moment to describe him as "self-important." After receiving backlash for her ill-time comments, she said: "I say what I want, when I want, where I want. Go away."

Dutch presenter Ron Brandsteder has died | AFP via Getty Images

Starting out on radio he rose to fame on television, becoming a well-loved figure, and boasting a career spanning more than four decades. Hosting shows in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, achieving record viewership numbers, he was best known for his roles as quizmaster.

Described as ‘delightfully clumsy’, it was Showbizzquiz, running from 1978 to 1986, which made him one of the most recognizable faces on Dutch television. Ron's Honeymoonquiz', which aired from 1987 to 1996, also attracted millions of viewers.

Ron also saw success on the radio, with shows including 'Ron wacht op de nacht', which he hosted until 2023. Also a singer, going by the name of Ron J. Winchester, he released several singles throughout his music career, including the hit song 'Dokter Bernhard'.

Measuring 6ft 4in in height, he would tower over contestants but, rather than being an imposing figure, his endearing charm won over audiences. Bringing laughter to households across the region, Ron himself previously said: "The essence of good quizmastering is: not wanting to be the star yourself."

Fans of the legendary presenter will remember him for his brightly coloured outfits and sparkling smile.