Actor P.H. Moriarty - who played 'Hatchet' Harry Lonsdale in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels - has died at the age of 86.

Actor P.H. Moriarty has died, it has been confirmed. The 86-year-old is said to have passed away peacefully with his wife at his side.

Best known for his role as 'Razors' in John Mackenzie's The Long Good Friday and "Hatchet" Harry Lonsdale in Guy Ritchie film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, the star also appeared in cult classics Quadrophenia and Scum.

Orchid Cancer, a charity that raises awareness and supports research into male cancer, announced the news on social media. The charity said on Instagram: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of P.H. Moriarty, a talented actor best known for his roles in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and The Long Good Friday.

“A gifted voice actor and a dedicated supporter of Orchid, Patrick’s contributions and unwavering commitment will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. #phmoriarty"

The London-born star initially worked as a boxer and a docker before he turned his focus towards acting in the 50s. Moriarty starred in a host of well-known films and TV shows during the course of his decades-long career.

Making his film debut in Quadrophenia, the 1979 drama movie based on The Who's rock opera of the same name. However, his performance alongside Bob Hoskins and Dame Helen Mirren in The Long Good Friday proved to be the turning point in his acting career.

Moriarty later told the Echo: "It's the film that made all the difference to my career. After Long Good Friday, I was never really out of work. A guy in America saw it just after it came out, rang me up, and the next thing I was over there and starring in Jaws 3D. I'd been in a few films before, but that was the one that changed it all."

In 1998, Moriarty appeared in the Guy Ritchie-directed crime film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and in 2007, he reunited with Vinnie Jones to star in the psychological thriller movie The Riddle.

Coming into acting later in life, Moriarty had previously worked as a boxer and as a docker at the Surrey Commercial Docks. He began acting when he was discovered by a film crew shooting a scene on the English docks. He adopted the stage name of P.H. Moriarty in order to distinguish himself from the actor Paul Moriarty.