Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins, has paid tribute to her dad Phil Collins, amid numerous health battles.

The daughter of legendary Genesis frontman, Phil Collins, has paid tribute to her dad. Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins, said she appreciated all the “special moments” they have spent together on the singer’s 74th birthday.

The touching tribute comes as the “Invisible Touch” singer is wrought with health issues, looking increasingly frail in recent years. Posting on her Instagram account, Lily wrote: “From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between — I’m so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences, and love we have and will continue to share.

“The older I get, the greater I appreciate all the little, special moments spent together. Happy birthday Dad. I couldn’t love you more or be more thankful to celebrate you today and every day. Truly. To the moon and back again…”

Phil has been plagued by a series of health issues in the past couple of decades. In 2000 he developed sudden hearing loss due to a viral infection but, despite being told there was only a slim chance of a full recovery, he has since regained most of his hearing.

Neck problems that arose while drumming on the 2007 Genesis tour saw Phil undergo surgery to correct a problem two years later. This led to him losing feeling in his fingers and only being able to grip drumsticks if they were taped to his hands. In 2014, he said he was still unable to play the drums due to an undiagnosed nerve problem.

Following a spine operation in 2015, he said he was still unable to drum with his left hand a year later. In his 2016 autobiography, Phil spoke about his alcoholism but said he had been sober for three years.

And the hits kept on coming for the progressive rock drummer when in 2017 he was diagnosed as type 2 diabetic, receiving treatment after developing a diabetic abscess on his foot that became infected. That same year, Phil cancelled two shows after falling in a hotel room caused by his foot drop, a result of his back operation.

YouTube documentary, Phil Collins: Drummer First, released in 2024, reflects on Phil’s remarkable career but also shone a light on the star’s failing health. He now walks with a cane and in recent years has only performed while sitting in a chair on stage.