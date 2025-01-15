Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iconic Hollyoaks star and Only Fools and Horses actress, Diane Langton, has died at the age of 77.

Diane Langton - star of Hollyoaks and Only Fools and Horses - has passed away aged 77. The actor, who portrayed Nana McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, passed away this morning (Wednesday).

During a career spanning more than 70 years, Diane starred in numerous classic UK shows, including roles in EastEnders and more.

Shane Collins, her agent, confirmed the news saying: "I am sad to say that Diane Langton passed away this morning. Diane had a rich and remarkable career appearing on stage, in films, and on television, including playing the iconic Nana Mqueen in Hollyoaks from 2007 to the present day."

Star of Hollyoaks and Only Fools and Horses, Diane Langton, has died aged 77 | Getty Images

The star began her on-screen career in 1959, with a role in Carry On Teacher, going on to have various parts in the spin-off series, Carry On Laughing.

Diane appeared in two episodes of Only Fools and Horse, portraying Del Boy's ex-girlfriend June Snell as the pair rekindled their relationship, only for the elder Trotter to become convinced he had fathered June's child, who was dating his younger brother, Rodney.

In the 1980s, she played Bev Williams in BBC soap EastEnders, before once again becoming a soap fans' favourite after joining the cast of Hollyoaks in 2007 as Nanna McQueen. She was Nana until 2009, before reprising the role in 2012, leaving in 2023 - and again returning.

Mr Collins added: "Diane trained at the Corona Academy and started her professional career as a dancer, touring with ballet companies throughout Europe, followed by appearances on That Was the Week That Was and The London Palladium."

Elaine Page, a co-star of Diane in the musical Hair, was among those paying tribute to the actor, saying: "In total shock at Diane Langton's passing. Memories of us in Hair flooding back. Her in the dressing room with a bottle of brown ale. We also recorded an LP, Sparrow. She was a unique, talented artist. A funny, kind and special friend. My thoughts with husband Derek. RIP Diane."