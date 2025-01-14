Tony Book: Former Manchester City captain and manager dies aged 90
The club confirmed the sad passing for the former talisman, who captained City as they won four major trophies in the late 1960s and early 1970s. His haul with the team included the First League Division and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.
Manchester City said in a statement: “It is with huge sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of former Manchester City captain and manager Tony Book, aged 90. A true Club legend in every sense of the word, Tony made 315 appearances for City in total between 1966 and 1974, scoring five goals.”
The club said that Book passed away “peacefully” on Monday, January 13. Club Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak led tributes to the former footballer.
He said: “For nearly sixty years Tony helped to shape Manchester City. Not just in what he contributed as a player, Captain and Manager, but in the way he conducted himself. His hopes and ambitions for his club were matched only by his incredible humility regarding his own significant achievements.
“He will forever be remembered by our supporters as a man who helped to lay the foundations upon which unprecedented success could be built. A player and leader whose outstanding abilities not only helped return us to the peak of English football, but also delivered our first ever European honour.
He added: “Tony’s devotion to his Club meant he was still fulfilling Club duties earlier this season. I will miss seeing him at our games enormously, and witnessing first-hand the regard in which he is held by every generation of the City family.”
Book is survived by his wife Sylvia, children Anthony and Tracey, grandson Jake and great grandsons Ashley and Brody.
