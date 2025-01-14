Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly splits from wife Cristina after 30 years together
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Barcelona-based outlet Sport reported that the long-term couple called it quits in December. Pep and Cristina are said to have been living separate for the past five years, with the manager remaining in England while Cristina returned to Barcelona where she runs her fashion company.
Despite the break up, the former couple are said to have remained “cordial, stable and friendly”. According to reports, Pep and Cristina were seen around Christmas going to the theatre together with one of their daughters.
Pep and Cristina are believed to have met when they were 18 while the decorated manager played for Barcelona, but only married in 2014. They share three children together - Maria, 24, Màrius, 22, and Valentina, 17.
It comes amid a dip in form for reining Premier League champions Manchester City, who found themselves struggling to remain title contenders for the season. The Sky Blues are hoping that a run of three wins on the bounce in all competitions will help to revive their season after a series of disappointing results.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.