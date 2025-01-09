Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of some of the latest Premier League transfer rumours for January.

The January transfer window continues to churn out exciting rumours following the first week of the new year. The action in the Premier League is also heating up, and clubs are scouring the market for potential reinforcements, especially those fighting at the top and bottom of the table.

Despite dropping points in their latest outing, Liverpool maintain a six-point lead at the top of the table. The Reds have been hitting the headlines with updates on their contract situation, while rivals are hoping to close in on their spot at the top of the tree. Here’s a closer look at some of the latest Premier League transfer rumours.

Liverpool learn asking price for potential Salah replacement

Liverpool fans continue to be put through a range of emotions as contrasting reports surround the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The latter has been providing updates on his contract situation and in short, there’s not much to be said on that front. With progress at a minimum, there is a chance all three players could leave the club as free agents in the summer.

While there’s still time for new terms to be agreed, the Reds are monitoring potential replacements for the star trio. Leroy Sané is a player Liverpool have been linked with previously and a new update from Football Insider has reported that Bayern Munich could accept offers in the region of £20-25 million, if the winger doesn’t pen a new deal. This is certainly a huge drop in what the Bavarian side would be demanding with more time on the German’s contract.

Like Salah, Sané is also into the last six months of his contract and is now free to agree pre-contract negotiations with other clubs. Manchester United, Chelsea and his former side Manchester City are also said to be in the running for his signature.

Sané was a force to be reckoned with during his time at the Etihad and he contributed 10 goals and 13 assists for Bayern last season. All clubs mentioned would benefit from his pace and skill down the wing, especially Liverpool if they can’t find a breakthrough with Salah.

Exit-linked Newcastle star generating little interest

Newcastle United are trying to organise a move away for Miguel Almiron but they have been left ‘frustrated’ due to the lack of interest shown in him. According to former Man United chief scout Mick Brown, the Magpies have been looking to sell the 30-year-old ‘for some time’ but they have struggled to find any bidders.

Almiron is under contract until June 2026 but with just 136 minutes of Premier League football to his name this season, it’s looking increasingly likely an exit is on the cards, if Newcastle can find someone to buy him.

“They would like to sell Almiron this month if they can,” Brown told Football Insider.“From what I’m told, they’ve been open to offers for him for some time. I think the problem is, they haven’t had any takers for him. They want to get rid of him, as a fringe player, to generate funds and bring somebody else in.

“Bringing some quality to the club at this stage of the season could be exactly what they need to kick on and make sure they qualify for Europe, because that’s their aim. But sometimes things like that don’t go to plan because you don’t have control over other clubs.

“There isn’t any interest in Almiron at the moment, whether that’s because of his wages, Newcastle’s asking price, or just that clubs don’t view him as a top target. That’s the frustrating thing for Newcastle because they saw him as somebody who could potentially make them some decent money.“