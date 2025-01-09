Arsenal have been relying on Kai Havertz upfront - even though he is typically a midfielder. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are looking to sign a new striker - and could hijack one of Manchester United’s bids.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit second in the Premier League table, six points adrift from leaders Liverpool. Goals have generally been spread across the board, with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka being the top scorers for the Gunners this season.

But a proper target man would not only allow for a change of tactics - whereby the attacking threat can be funnelled through a sole striker - but also provide greater squad depth. It’s a genuine concern for most teams in the Premier League, with cup runs and European football presenting a higher risk of injury.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal could be planning a bid for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The 24-year-old Serbian forward has made a name for himself in the Serie A, but does not fit into manager Thiago Motta’s system.

Dusan Vlahovic could bring goals to Arsenal. | Getty Images

Initially, there had been a plan with Manchester United to swap Vlahovic with Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled since arriving at Old Trafford for £36.5m last summer. The move would allow for the Red Devils to bring in some new personnel without spending money too.

As has been widely reported, Man United need to sell players before they can buy anyone, and Marcus Rashford is the one expected to make way to fund new signings.