Kieran Tierney is currently on loan at Celtic. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kieran Tierney has been speaking to Celtic bosses about his future, as the days on his Arsenal contract tick down.

The Scottish giants are currently cruising to the Scottish Premiership crown, with a huge lead over Rangers making a fouth consecutive league title almost inevitable. Kieran Tierney has been playing at left back while on loan from Arsenal.

But the 27-year-old also has just six months left on his contract with the Gunners, Tierney is left in a precarious position. Does he negotiate a return to the Emirates, come back from loan and try to earn his place in the starting XI, or try and make a permanent move elsewhere?

According to TeamTalk, the Scotsman has already made his decision.

Despite fierce competition for the left back position at Celtic Park, with the likes of Greg Taylor, Alexandro Bernabei, Adam Montgomery and Alex Valle all in the squad, Tierney is keen to stick around at Celtic. It’s possible that a pre-contract agreement could be signed - which would confirm in writing that Tierney will join Celtic for good on the day his Arsenal contract expires.

Speaking to Sky Sports last month, manager Brendan Rogers said: “Kieran is someone I know really well but there will be lots of players linked with coming to Celtic.

“We will never speak about a player, especially a young player who is at another club. But we’ve got work to do, we know that. We want to improve the squad further in a number of key areas.

“But until that happens, the players we’ve got here have been working so well and we’ll just continue to work with them and see what happens in January.”