One of the biggest transfer sagas of the last few months could be wrapped up within the next few days.

As has been widely reported, Real Madrid have been chasing Liverpool for the signature of right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman, 26, is out of contract at the end of this season, along with teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

But while Salah and van Dijk look set to stick around at Anfield, it seems Alexander-Arnold is on the verge of leaving - and sources suggest he should perhaps start saying his goodbyes now.

Spanish publication AS has reported that Madrid are close to finalising a deal for the defender, having spent this season managing an injury crisis at full back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to leaving Liverpool for good. | Getty Images

Reporter Sergio Lopez wrote: “The signing is 90 per cent complete - Alexander-Arnold has one foot in Real Madrid. Everything is agreed, pending the signature, with which the way will be clear from January 1.”

There had been suggestions that Madrid would wait until the summer to get the Liverpool star for free, but Dani Carvajal’s season-ending injury - compounded by doubts around Lucas Vazquez - has prompted Los Blancos to pull the trigger.

Liverpool are expected to chase Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong as a direct replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Premier League star makes decision on future

A surprising name that appears to be cropping up on the shopping list of top sides is Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell. The 25-year-old left back is out of contract at the end of the season, and has attracted attention from a number of clubs.

According to Caught Offside, the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and even Barcelona are interested in him; of those, two have shown intent and are holding talks with the defender.

The outlet reported that Arsenal and Tottenham have sat down with Mitchell to discuss his future. A move within London would probably suit the 25-year-old, and both clubs are in dire need of some defensive reinforcements.

Because of all this, Mitchell is reluctant to put pen to paper on a new contract at Selhurst Park - and likely won’t commit his long-term future to Crystal Palace. And with this sort of attention, who can blame him?