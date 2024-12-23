Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Liverpool’s best players has finally spoken about his future at Anfield.

Like some of his teammates, Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of this season. The club captain has been with the team since 2018, when he moved from Southampton.

He, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold will all see their contracts expire when the Premier League wraps up. Trent seems destined to join Real Madrid, as has been widely reported, while Salah’s future appears to hang in the balance, and could go either way.

If all three players left, it could spell disaster for manager Arne Slot, who would have a trio of big shoes to fill at Anfield. Now, van Dijk has spoken for the first time about his own future, as fans wait on the edge of their seats for some news.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are both out of contract at the end of the season. | AFP via Getty Images

It is understood the 33-year-old’s preference is to stay at Anfield and the player himself is just concentrating on a campaign which has them top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

“There is no deadline at all. We will see what the future brings. Is there an update? No,” he told reporters after the 6-3 win over Tottenham at the weekend.

That being said, while Trent’s future seems all but certain, van Dijk is hoping to convince Salah to remain at Liverpool for a little while longer.

He added: “The numbers speak for themselves - he’s a very special athlete.

“He’s done amazingly for the club and hopefully he can play his best season ever for the club, stay important with his goals and assists and be clinical. He is a professional - we’ve been there, he’s been there, so onto the next [game].

“Next season? I don’t know.”