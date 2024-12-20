Southampton FC may have found their new manager, according to sources.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Saints have agreed to make Ivan Juric their new manager. It comes after Russell Martin was sacked following a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Southampton have agreed deal to appoint Ivan Juric as new head coach to replace Russell Martin. Contract set to be signed today.

“Verbal agreement in place on contract terms; formally working on exit terms from AS Roma. Ivan Juric said yes to Saints FC, [Danny] Rhhl won’t join.”

Ivan Juric is expected to become Southampton's new head coach

AS Roma are currently 12th in Serie A, having won just one of their last five league games. But many Southampton fans might not be familiar with Juric and his managerial history.

Here’s everything you need to know about Southampton’s rumoured new manager.

Playing career

In his playing days, Croatian Juric served as both a midfielder and a winger - and spent a good portion of his career in the Serie A. He started his career with Hajduk Split in 1993, before moving to Spain in 1997, transferring to Sevilla.

In 2001, he moved to Italian side Crotone, making 146 appearances and scoring 10 goals in the process. Five years later, he moved to Genoa, where he racked up a further 84 appearances before retiring in 2010.

But he only made five appearances for the Croatian national team, with his final game being a World Cup qualification match against Belarus in 2009.

Managerial history

After retiring, Juric stayed at Genoa as a youth coach, before getting his full coaching licence in 2011. Three years later, he took his first full-time job with Italian minnows Mantova.

Since then, he has managed the likes of Genoa, Hellas Verona and Torino, before taking charge at Roma earlier this year. With a decade of managerial experience, he has built a strong portfolio - but has never taken a team towards the top of a league and never managed outside of Italy.