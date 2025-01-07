Ruben Amorim had hoped to bring Viktor Gyokeres with him to Old Trafford. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Manchester United’s hopes of signing one of Europe’s top strikers could be dashed by a Champions League giant.

Ever since Ruben Amorim joined Manchester United, there has been talk that the former Sporting CP manager would try to bring stiker Viktor Gyokeres with him. The Swedish forward has been in prolific form over the past couple of seasons, cementing himself as one of the top forwards in the world.

It was thought their past connection at Sporting that could potentially get a deal over the line, Man United’s alleged financial troubles - and poor performance on the pitch - may have opened the door for another club to snap him up.

Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are apparently prepared to pay Gyokeres’ eye-watering £80m release clause, according to the Daily Star. His representatives are in talks with the club, with the striker keen to play Champions League football next season.

Man United would obviously be unable to meet this demand, as they currently sit 13th in the Premier League table.

So far this season, Gyokeres has scored 29 goals in 25 games in all competitions - and fired home a hat-trick in a 4-4 draw against Guimaraes last weekend.

If Gyokeres to Old Trafford is off the table, Man United fans will be holding out hope that the rumoured swap deal between Joshua Zirkzee and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic might get over the line, with the Red Devils in desperate need of a strong goalscorer upfront.