Comedian Tony Slattery has died aged 65 following a heart attack, it has been announced.

Slattery appeared on the Channel 4 comedy improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway? and comedy shows Just A Minute and Have I Got News For You.

A statement on behalf of his partner, Mark Michael Hutchinson said: “It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening.”

Tony Slattery was a regular performer at the Fringe. | Scotsman

Born November 9, 1959, Slattery was the contemporary of Dame Emma Thompson, Sir Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie at the University of Cambridge.

He was the former president of the improvisation group Cambridge Footlights, and had recently been touring a comedy show in England and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery’s Rambling Club, in October.

Throughout his career, Slattery faced personal challenges, including struggles with mental health and addiction. In 2020, he openly discussed these issues in the BBC documentary "What's the Matter with Tony Slattery?" The programme looked into his battles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.

Slattery is survived by his partner of more than three decades, the actor Hutchinson.