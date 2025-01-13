Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dalyce Curry, a retired actress, has died aged 95 in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The film star known for roles in The Ten Commandments, The Blues Brothers, and Lady Sings the Blues, died in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, on Sunday (January 12). According to the Los Angeles County Coroner, her remains were discovered in the aftermath of the wildfire.

Curry, affectionately called "Momma D" by her family, was dropped off at her home around midnight last Tuesday by her granddaughter, Dalyce Kelley, after a day of hospital appointments. The next morning, Kelley received a text about a power outage at her grandmother's home and rushed to check on her. When she arrived, a police officer informed her, "I'm sorry your grandmother's property is gone. It totally burned down."

Kelley searched for her grandmother at the Pasadena Civic Center, where evacuees had been sent, but couldn’t find her. On Friday, January 10, she was escorted by National Guard officers to the site of Curry’s home, to find the house was completely destroyed. She said: "It was a total devastation. Everything was gone except her blue Cadillac," Kelley said.

Before the discovery of Curry’s remains, Kelley said: "Honestly, we don't feel very hopeful that she's still here with us," while holding on to the slim hope of a miracle.

She also criticised the emergency response, calling for better systems to protect vulnerable communities. "Our souls are aching, our hearts are broken. She loved Altadena. There is no one who loved that city more than my grandmother," she said.

Kelley further urged authorities to improve evacuation protocols, saying: “They have to do better with the emergency system because that was a very elderly kind of community. There's a lot of retirees there, and we can't just rely on the cellphone, because elderly people don't really do cellphones. Why did it not happen earlier? Why was I allowed to have access to her home at midnight and not have any danger warnings? No highway signs up the way saying, 'This is evacuation zone.'"