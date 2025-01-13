Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark Paul performed in bands over the years such as the Salt Miners, Golden Torso and Blue Collar Addiction.

Musician Mark Paul, who has passed away at the age of 45, had been performing in bands for over 20 years. Melody Baetens Malosh, a restaurant critic/reporter for the Detroit News, paid tribute to Mark Paul on Instagram and wrote: “We lost Mark Paul, but what he gave us in the few years we had will be felt forever. A genius comedian, a handyman, a sweet pea and a musician’s musician… he was our captain. The bands, the boats, the good boys and laughs around a thousand campfires, we had the best best best times. Love you.”

Dustin Lince paid tribute to Mark Paul on Facebook and wrote: “I didn’t know Mark personally. But, did a ton of shows with him in The Salt Miners and Golden Torso. He was always so easy to work with and funny as f#ck. Dude just loved to play music and entertain people. I know a lot of mutual friends are hurting right now. Love you all! Rest in Power Captain. #F***kCancer”

According to the Detroit Metro Times Mark Paul passed away “unexpectedly January 4 from Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital as a result of complications from oesophageal cancer.” The Detroit Metro Times also reported that “Paul came from a musical family with roots in the American South and picked up the guitar at an early age. Over the years, he also learned to play bass, banjo and mandolin.”

Mark Paul was also a baseball fan and had co-founded the local sandlot baseball league Grown-Ass Baseball. Mark Paul discovered he had oesophageal cancer in 2022 and hired the horror metal band Gwar to inform his friends of his diagnosis via Cameo.

Drummer Steve Kay, who was Mark Paul’s longtime friend said: “Only Mark would think to do that.” He also said: “I remember I was in Massachusetts when I got that text- I watched it and it was like, the strangest feeling… the hair stood up on the back of my neck, but I was laughing at the same time.”