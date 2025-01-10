Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Laurence “Laurie” Holloway, a former musical director on Strictly Come Dancing and talk show Parkinson, has died aged 86.

His daughter, Abigail Holloway, said Holloway died following a short illness on Thursday.

In a statement, Holloway’s family said: “Our father was a much-loved and wonderful person. An inspiration to his family, those he worked with, and many who followed his illustrious musical career.

“He was extremely proud of the charity The Montgomery Holloway Music Trust that he created with his late wife, the singer Marion Montgomery, supporting young singers, for which he was awarded an MBE by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. He will be deeply missed and remembered with great affection.”

Holloway began his illustrious career as a pianist in dance bands before becoming one of the most prominent jazz musicians of his time. Over the years, he worked with legendary performers, including Engelbert Humperdinck, Sir Tom Jones, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Sammy Davis Jr., Gilbert O’Sullivan, Mel Tormé, Bob Monkhouse, Barry Humphries, and Ronnie Corbett.

Laurence “Laurie” Holloway, a former musical director on Strictly Come Dancing and his daughter, Abigail. | Family handout/PA Wire

He also collaborated with his late wife, American jazz singer Marion Montgomery, who became well-known in the 1960s and 1970s as a resident singer on Sir Michael Parkinson’s talk show. Holloway later became the musical director for the show. Montgomery passed away in 2002 at the age of 67.

Holloway was the musical director for the first three seasons of Strictly Come Dancing when the show debuted in 2004. He also composed theme tunes for popular TV programmes, including Blind Date, Game For A Laugh, and Beadle’s About.

His contributions to music extended to iconic recordings, such as his work on Petula Clark's 1960s hit Downtown. In 1993, he was honoured with a gold badge from the Ivors Academy (formerly BASCA) for his achievements in songwriting and composition.

In 2013, Holloway was awarded an MBE for his services to music. During his investiture ceremony, he shared a fond memory with Queen Elizabeth II about playing the piano for her and Princess Margaret at Buckingham Palace and recording nursery rhymes for the Queen Mother’s 90th birthday.“I don’t think she remembered, but I reminded her,” he joked.

Holloway leaves behind his two daughters, Karon and Abigail, and three grandsons, Freddie, Henry, and Alfie.