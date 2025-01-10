Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “brilliant, honest, hardworking, funny and devoted” father has died after falling from a luxury cruise liner.

A dad-of-four died after jumping from a cruise ship on Boxing Day - as his loving family rushed to his aid. Dan McGilvray was travelling with has family in the Caribbean when the tragedy unfolded.

The 51-year-old drowned after he fell from luxury Norwegian Epic liner, bounced off a lifeboat and disappeared under the surface, witnesses said. After his death, it was revealed Mr McGilvray suffered from seizures and may have jumped after suffering a reaction to medication he was taking for his condition.

According to The Mirror, the wealth advisor, from Colorado, overpowered members of his family, including his 75-year-old mother Gerda, before jumping. MailOnline reports sources who said Mr McGilvray woke up at around 3pm on December 26 and was screaming, "I can't take it anymore". Police in the Bahamas are now investigating the incident.

"Devoted" father Dan McGilvray pictured with his family | GoFundMe

A police spokesperson said: "Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 3pm the victim became distressed and despite attempts to restrain him, he jumped from a balcony into the sea. Rescue efforts by OPBAT (a coast guard unit combining rescuers from the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos islands) and the cruise ship personnel were conducted but proved fruitless in locating him."

After a search was launched, the £1 billion cruise liner stopped its journey before being diverted to Nassau, when the Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed searches had been unsuccessful. A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line added: "The guest was traveling with a large group and his family on board is being attended to and supported during this very challenging situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised $29,000 (£23,000) and said: "We are devastated to let you know that Dan McGilvray has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 51. His wife, Heather, and four sons need their friends' support in many areas right now. As you also know, Dan was the primary provider for their family and the next year will be incredibly difficult for Heather to support her boys and learn to live without Dan.

"If you knew Dan, we know you loved him, because he was brilliant, honest, hardworking, funny and devoted to his family and friends. Thank you for honouring his legacy with any support you can provide to his family during this difficult time."

If you were affected by this story, The Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123, emailing [email protected], or heading to the website to find your nearest branch.