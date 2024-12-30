Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of a single dad and former soldier killed in a suspected hit and run while cycling home to see his son on Boxing Day have paid tribute.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A single dad has been killed in a suspected hit and run on Boxing Day. The former soldier was cycling home to see his son when he was ‘left for dead’, his sister has said.

Father-of-one, Lee Kervin, who served in Northern Ireland and Sierra Leone, was struck on Dicks Lane in Ormskirk, Lancashire and was taken to Aintree Hospital. However, he was sadly pronounced dead in the early hours of December 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to 50-year-old Lee, his family said in a statement: “Loving son of Barbara and John, and dad to son Brad. Uncle to two nieces and two nephews. Lee was a quick-witted chatty social butterfly, would always chat to anyone friendly, he liked a pint and chat.

“He was well known in the village of Parbold where he grew up with his siblings Allan and Dawn. Lee would go out of his way to help anyone he could, always chatting and helping someone out.

"He served his country in the army – in the Royal Green Jackets – serving in Northern Ireland and Sierra Leone among other places. He left the army to become a single dad to Brad. He stepped up to his responsibilities and loved raising Brad to become the man he is today.

Single dad and former soldier,Lee Kervin, was killed in a suspected hit and run on Boxing Day | SWNS

"Lee lived in the Wigan area before returning to Parbold and eventually settling in Ormskirk. Lee had several jobs over the years, ranging from gardening to pub work in the kitchens. He was the handy man of the family, always ready to fix the failed attempts of DIY of his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lee had left a huge void within our small tight-knit family, and he will be greatly missed.”

Lee's sister Dawn Kervin told the BBC her brother had been at a pub with friends and colleagues before setting off for the short journey to his Ormskirk home, to see his son. She added: "As a family, we just want people to come forward, to help bring the person responsible to justice, and to give our family peace."

Lancashire Police said it was called to the scene at 6.46pm on Boxing Day following a report that a cyclist travelling towards Wigan Road on a Cross XC Range bicycle had been struck by an unknown vehicle.

Following enquiries, a 29-year-old man from Burscough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs. He has since been released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second person - a 58-year-old man from Skelmersdale - was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision and is currently in custody.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers are still at the early stages of this investigation and continue to appeal for any witnesses and CCTV/dashcam footage or anyone with any information to get in contact.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw or captured a Kia Sportage being driven in the area between 6.30pm and 7pm. Anyone with information, please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0850 of 26th December 2024."