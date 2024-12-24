Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a football fan who died after being hit by a car on the way to a match have said they are “devastated” by his loss.

Father-of-one, Jordan Hattersley, died after being hit by a car on his way to a football match.

The 36-year-old Sheffield United fan was fatally injured while walking to Bramall Lane with his father and two younger siblings to watch Sheffield United play Sunderland on November 29. Police said they were called at around 7.25pm and that the vehicle, a red Lexus, had been travelling on Suffolk Road in the direction of Queens Road when the collision happened.

Mr Hattersley was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died in hospital earlier this month. He and his wife Kirsty, from Treeton, had a little boy together and had been a couple for 13 years before getting married in Cyprus this year.

She said: “We thought we had time. We should have had time. We were at the height of our relationship, on cloud nine and just high on life and it’s all been ripped away in a split second.”

Mrs Hattersley explained that the couple’s six-year-old son, Freddie, now needs a great deal of additional support, adding her husband was “an all-round good person” who would go out of his way to help others. She said the family had taken some small comfort in donating his organs and saving other families from the grief they are now facing: “He’s given the gift of life this Christmas.”

Jordan Hattersley died after being hit by a car while walking to Bramall Lane with his father and two younger siblings to watch Sheffield United play Sunderland on November 29. | Family Handout/PA Wire

Mrs Hattersley also praised the staff on the critical care ward at the Northern General Hospital for the way they tried to save her husband and had looked after the family. She said “You bought us precious time with Jordan and a chance to say our goodbyes and, for that, me and his family will be eternally grateful.”

South Yorkshire Police said the 36-year-old computer engineer was born and raised in Sheffield before moving to Rotherham in his mid-teens. He had been raised as a Blades fan and held a season ticket from a young age.

Mr Hattersley’s family have said they are “devastated” by his loss. His father, Richard Hattersley, said he was truly grateful to the other match goers who stopped to help and support the family at the scene.

He said: “Jordan was devoted to Sheffield United. It was his main outlet after his family. He was following his passion, and at the matches he was an inspiration and role model to his brother and sister. We are all devastated by his loss.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage that could help their investigation.