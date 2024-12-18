The five-year-old boy who died during an incident at an Essex home on Sunday has been named

The family of a five-year-old boy who died during an incident at a home on Sunday have paid tribute to him, describing him as a 'beautiful young soul'. Emergency services tried to save the life of Lincoln Button at Windstar Drive in South Ockendon, Essex on Sunday (December 15).

They had been called to the address with reports of serious concerns for a child and a woman. The woman - who has not been named - was taken to hospital for treatment and her condition improved.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Essex Police said they are not looking to identify anyone else as part of the investigation at this time.

On Tuesday (December 17) Lincoln’s family paid tribute to him. In a statement they said: “’Link’ was a cherished, loved, sweet, beautiful young soul who was adored by all and will be sorely missed every day. His love for school, laughter and cuddles will be remembered and missed dearly."

Lincoln was a Year 1 pupil at Bonnygate Primary School, in South Ockendon which is part of the Osborne Co-operative Academy Trust. The school described Lincoln as a “cheeky, smiley, happy boy” who was loved fondly by the Bonnygate family.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Blakesley, who is leading the Essex Police investigation, said: “This remains an extremely sensitive and complex investigation which we are carrying out with the care, compassion and professionalism that I know Lincoln’s family – and the wider public – would expect.

"I also want to re-emphasise that at the heart of this investigation is the death of a young child with a family now facing an unthinkable pain. I would continue to urge the community – here and further afield – to please not speculate on the circumstances around Lincoln’s death and to give his family space.”