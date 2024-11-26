A young women who left a note to say her controlling boyfriend had ‘murdered’ her took her own life, a court has heard.

A 23-year-old mum who took her own life said she had been 'murdered' by her controlling boyfriend before taking the shocking step, a court has heard. Kiena Dawes said her former partner, Ryan Wellings, had "killed" her before she died on a railway track in Lancashire.

Jurors at Wellings' trial - where he denies charges of manslaughter, controlling and coercive behaviour, as well as assaulting Kiena over a number of years - heard the mum was repeatedly subjected to controlling and coercive behaviour at the 30-year-old's hands.

The court heard the pair had been in an "intense" relationship for two years that was plagued by alleged abuse. Kiena had been diagnosed with an Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder, which caused increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships.

The court was also told Wellings exploited her condition - accusing her of cheating on him, throwing a stool at her and telling her to take her own life - which played a part in the hairdresser's ultimate action. On one occasion, jurors heard he tried to strangle her with a charger cable and also smashed up the flat they shared in Lancashire.

Then, on July 22, 2022, Kiena drove to a friend's home and let herself in while the pal was in the shower. She left her nine-month-daughter inside along with a so-called suicide note. It read: "The end. I fought hard, I fought long. I went through pain no one could imagine. I was murdered. Ryan Wellings killed me.

“He ruined every bit of strength I had left. I didn't deserve it. I hope my life saves another by police services acting faster. Don't let bullies live free."

In the letter, the tragic mum then apologised to her daughter for having to "let you go" and told how the world had "turned their back on me". She said she hoped the baby would be "kept away from the monster who is called her dad".

Kiena, from Fleetwood in Lancashire, travelled to a country lane and was later struck by a high-speed train.

Wellings denies manslaughter, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

If you are affected by this story, contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time, or visit samaritans.org.