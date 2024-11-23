Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The parents of an 11-year-old, who once appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, have spoken out after his tragic death.

A talented 11-year-old boy - who once performed on TV show Britain's Got Talent - tragically died after a car crash. Evan Rothwell was badly injured after an incident outside The King's School, in Chester, at just after 5pm on November 12.

And, despite being airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, the youngster died four days later.

His family said they were "devastated" at the loss of their "beautiful son" and would remember him as someone who "lit up the world around him". Now, they have called for a change in the speed limit next to the school where Evan was hurt.

Evan Rothwell died after being hit by a car outside Cheshire school | Cheshire Constabulary

"The speed limit on the road where Evan was hit is a 40mph limit," the family said. "This road is outside a school, and we strongly feel that this needs to be lowered to prevent anything like this from happening again."

"Evan loved life and used his talents to entertain and bring joy to others," they added. "Evan lit up the world around him when he was making friends laugh with jokes and magic tricks, playing cricket with his friends, performing with AmaSing on Britain's Got Talent and entertaining audiences as part of the Chester Scout's Gang Show.

"He made us proud every day. We are shocked and devastated at his loss."

King's headteacher, George Hartley, said the school was "united in grief and shock". "Evan will be forever remembered as a bright, joyful and fun-loving classmate, with an intellectual curiosity that belied his young years," he said.

"This devastating news has shaken our school community to its core and there are immense challenges ahead for our pupils, staff and parents."

The incident, involving a grey Nissan Qashqai, is being investigated by police. No arrests have been made.