A 26-year-old woman has issued a breast cancer warning after undergoing a mastectomy despite doctors telling her she was too young for it to be serious.

A woman claims doctors repeatedly said her bleeding nipple was 'just hormones' as she was 'too young' to get cancer - until a shock diagnosis left her undergoing a mastectomy at 26.

Courtney Bailey was immediately concerned when she noticed a blood-stained water droplet on her left nipple after a shower in June. The 26-year-old visited her GP the next day but was told she did not fit the criteria to be referred and her symptoms were likely a hormone imbalance. However a few days later Courtney found a small, hard lump under the same nipple and returned to the GP - but even after further testing she was still reportedly told there was no cause for concern.

After being referred to a breast clinic, the business manager was told that she likely had a cyst or blocked milk duct, which would clear up on its own. But a precautionary biopsy found Courtney had precancerous cells trapped within her milk ducts and she was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS) - early breast cancer. Courtney opted to undergo a single mastectomy on her left breast when doctors discovered further precancerous cells - and she was immediately fitted with an implant.

Now, Courtney is awaiting the final test results to see if she has the all clear - and is urging other women to push doctors for referrals if they spot anything of concern. Courtney, who lives in Newcastle, said: “Since I've been diagnosed, I haven't felt any type of way about it. I sort of mentally checked out. When you hear that word 'cancer', you instantly think death and I'm going to have no hair.

“Originally the plan was to do a lumpectomy and depending on the grade of the cancer would determine if I needed further treatment. But after they found more precancerous cells, I said to my consultant that for me it would make more sense to do a mastectomy and she recommended that as well. Because doing two lumpectomies in my natural breast, I wouldn't be left with any shape.”

Courtney said she saw the mastectomy as a life or death decision - and immediately disregarded any concerns with self-image after her diagnosis. She said: “I had a single mastectomy on my left breast and got my nipple off permanently as well. There could've been a chance there were cancerous cells trapped in my nipple. I saw it as a life or death decision. I got an implant in straight away, so I still have breasts. I would rather have no boobs and have a life.

“It really put my mind at ease because everything has been scooped out and I know they haven't missed anything. When I got diagnosed, my perspective on life changed. Things like your body image become so minor. Courtney is still awaiting her test results to determine if she is 'cancer-free' - but wants her diagnosis to inform others that cancer can affect anyone of any age. Courtney said: "For me the GP and nurses were following criteria set out by the National Health Service. But you can't categorise someone's health based on their age. Anyone can get cancer.

“I was told all the time that I was too young. We need to shift this mindset that you're too young to have cancer because anyone can have it. I was made to feel like it was nothing. Anything unusual in your body, you're well within your rights to go to the doctors and get a referral. When people aren't taking you seriously, it adds to the stress. I'm lucky that I actually had symptoms and it was caught this early.

“I never thought at the age of 26, I would have one breast, but I'm proof it can happen to anybody.”